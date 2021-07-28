Advertisement

KRK is skilled in sending shockwaves on any given day. And if there’s a matter like Raj Kundra’s case in the platter, expect some sensational Twitter digs from him. A few hours back, he took a potshot at Ekta Kapoor and her OTT app, ALTBalaji, with his ‘world famous’ poll.

For the unversed, ALTBalaji is known for churning out some bold content, which is of course, strictly for 18+. While the shows on the app are highly successful, they have met a fair share of criticism too due to vulgarity. KRK has gone one step further and asked a question that will sting Ekta Kapoor for a long time.

A few hours back, KRK conducted a poll asking “Do you think that ALTBalaji is a soft p*rn app?” Shockingly, 88% of voters voted for ‘Yes’. It fetched votes of around 7,000 Twitter users.

Below are the results:

Survey result- 88% people Think that #ALTBalaji is showing soft porn only. Even 88% people think that #Ektakapoor doesn’t deserve Padma Shri award. And 78% people think that Bollywood people are biggest Besharam. Fair enough! pic.twitter.com/WEJPwGexII — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 28, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Kapoor takes any action against Kamaal R Khan.

Meanwhile, recently, KRK backed comedian Sunil Pal, who slammed Manoj Bajpayee for doing shows like The Family Man.

“Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi p*rn Parosne main. Laanat hai,” Kamaal wrote on Twitter.

He even compared Manoj with Raj Kundra. He wrote, “Jaisi Jis Insaan Ki soch Hoti hai, Waisa Hi Woh Kaam Karta Hai. So Manoj doesn’t have problem for such soft porn. So he wants public to learn such things only! Lanat hai Iski life Par. Raj Kundra and Manoj are same to same.”

