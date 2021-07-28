Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved a whole new height today. The comedy sitcom completes 13 whole years and fans are elated. As the show enters its 14th years, the cast and crew is excited to entertain their fans with great content. But before that, Jennifer Mistry has a lot of gratitude to express.

As most know, Jennifer plays the role of Roshan in TMKOC. She’s the wife of Mr Sodhi and the mother of Gogi. Her Parsi accent is a show-stealer in the show. The actress has been associated with the show ever since its beginning and has called it her second home.

Jennifer Mistry in a conversation with Times Of India said, “Sometimes I feel that this can’t be true, the milestone seems to be impossible. It doesn’t sink in that we have completed 13 years. When you are working on a show continuously for so many years you don’t realise many things, but when we see fans’ messages on social media or talk to the media, we realise that we have achieved yet another milestone.”

Jennifer Mistry appreciated the unimaginable love the TMKOC fans shower the cast with. She continued, “It feels so good that we have been able to entertain people for 13 years and still be popular and relevant. Who gets to see this kind of success, it doesn’t happen easily. The love we get from the audiences, each one of us from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very rare to find. As actors it is very easy to earn money and fame, but to get so much love from the audience, is impossible and it has only been possible because of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have such a huge cast, but each one of us gets love from the fans.”

Congratulations to the Taarak Mehta team!

