Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently met his 20-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari and shared pictures of the same on his social media handle. Now, Chaudhary has relocated to Mumbai to revive his acting career and to spend more time with his daughter Palak. Read to know the details below.

Raja recently celebrated his birthday with Palak and that’s what made him realise that he needs to spend more time with her.

Back in March this year, Raja Chaudhary met daughter Palak Tiwari after a gap of 13 long years and got emotional upon meeting her. In a conversation with Times Of India, Chaudhary revealed how he’s hungry for his daughter’s love.

Raja Chaudhary told TOI, “The meeting made me realize how hungry I am for my daughter’s love. I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living.”

Adding to this, he said, “I have already started to work on my physique and have started auditioning for roles in TV, films, and also web series. I will do any role as this time my aim is not to earn money or get famous, it is to stay in Mumbai so that I can be more close to my daughter Palak and enjoy more such memorable evenings.”

Well, it’s never too late to mend ways with your family. Palak Tiwari on the other hand is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film, Rosie.

