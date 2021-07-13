Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari share a great bond together. They have been through a lot of ups and downs together and what kept them going was that they had each other’s back. Back in 2020, Shweta revealed during one of her interviews that Palak shopped for makeup worth Rs 1.8 lakhs for her 16th birthday. Yep, we aren’t kidding!

It happened when Shweta was pregnant with her second child, Reyansh.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari revealed that Palak Tiwari shopped for makeup worth Rs 1.8 lakhs on her 16th birthday and said, “When she turned 16, I was pregnant with Reyansh. At that time, I kept saying, ‘I want another girl.’ On her 16th birthday, she shopped for make-up worth Rs 1,80,000. Such expensive products. Each eyeshadow was worth Rs 7,000-8,000. I came out, I called my family and I said, ‘This time, I want a son. I can’t afford so much. I cannot have another daughter.’”

Palak on the other hand revealed that she felt like a ‘trial and error kid’ and witnessed her mom Shweta Tiwari going through different phases of life.

“Growing up, I would have to learn and sort of detect where she is at currently and ask her things accordingly. There was a phase where she was like, ‘Oh, you want this? Buy it. You want that? Let me get you five of that.’ And in another year or so, she was like, ‘Are you serious? Do you think money grows on trees?’” Palak said.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is soon making his big Bollywood debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter. We are all really excited to see her on big screens.

