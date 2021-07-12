This season of MTV show, Splitsvilla -X3, is unlike any other. It is the first time where we see on-screen couples bonding with other partners in real life. Even before the show is over, Kat Kristan and Kevin Almasifar have parted ways. Samarthya Gupta, on the other hand, is bonding better with Aarushi Chib. Will the upcoming episode witness Gary Lu and Avantika Sharma’s now found friendship bid goodbye? Read on for details.

As most know, Avantika has been really affectionate about Gary. The male contestant, however, tried his best to stay away but was seen putting efforts last episode, given he has no other possible connection. They spent quality time during the last date, but it seems it was their last on the show as well!

The last Splitsvilla X3 episode witnessed Kevin Almasifar and gang win over Nikhil Malik and his squad. Finally, it will be Nikita Bhamidipati and Samarthya Gupta who may finally get the chance to go in front of the oracle. Despite everything being favourable, it will be their squad members Gary Lu and Avantika Sharma who may bid goodbye this time.

But a better surprise is on your own. As per other reports, Gary Lu and Avantika Sharma will not go home. They will be sent by the makers to Wild Villa. Previously, Gary’s old connection Janvi Sikaria was sent to the other show. Now, the contestant will be stuck there with his old and new connection. Who is he more likely to pick? Only time will tell.

As per speculations, the ideal match of Splitsvilla X3 Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput will win the ultimate title. If this turns out true, a lot of #KatVin (Kat, Kavin) fans will be left heartbroken!

