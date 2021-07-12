The early to mid-2000s saw the bloom in the independent music scene in India. Where the Band Of Boys became the voice of the youth, Euphoria gave them the reason to fall in love poetically. Lucky Ali, in all his glory, was successfully juggling between his indie songs and music for Bollywood. Amid all of this rose the music of serenity, redemption and truth, entered Indian Ocean.

Starting out in the 90s itself, they weren’t someone to be loved at first sight or first listening, I must say. They were deep, they had something to say. They chose to question their surroundings with their music and never let that streak die. The band led by Rahul Ram turned out to be the voice for change. In no time, many resonated with their music, and the clan expanded.

So today, as we enter another week and Monday stands tall as the guard, let’s make him a bit less irritating by inducing some music by The Indian Ocean. Below are a few of our picks, let us know which one you like the most, and also if you have other favourites.

MANN KASTURI RE

If you have followed me even a bit, you are aware of how significant an influence Masaan is on me. The album beaded like a necklace is a precious one. Led by Indian Ocean, the song Mann Kasturi Re is a number that, on the face of it, is a ballad to soothe you, but deep down, it is about Deepak (Vicky Kaushal’s) messed up mind. Read the lyrics carefully someday, you will know.

BANDEH

Originally an independent song, Bandeh was used in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday and the impact it created was massive. The song that talks about the greed that is taking us to dystopia is haunting, but also reassuring at one point. Rahul Ram and late Asheem Chakravarty’s vocals add depth and nuance to this amazing number

TANDANU

Tandanu is technically an album that Indian Ocean released back in 2014. It featured music stalwarts like Shubha Mudhgal, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganeshan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan and Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. The title track Tandanu had Mahadevan crooning on the band’s tunes. What mastery and ultimate artistry.

KANDISA

When I compared the band to Serenity, I meant Kandisa. Indian Ocean in their third album created magic with the title track. Kandisa means ancient prayer in Aramaic that means holy or divine praise. The song became a hit at its time and to date holds up to the divinity. Watch out for Rahul Ram’s chant in the beginning and Asheem Chakravarty summing it all up.

DES MERA

Peepli Live just like Masaan was an Indian Ocean show, and we all enjoyed grooving to it. Des Mera is a song that is predominantly sung in chorus, with the unique instrument Gubgubi being at the helm. It questions things around us and with music. If you haven’t listened to this gem of a track, tune into it right away!

