The first episode of the popular American Sitcom Friends was aired almost 30 years ago. However, the references and one-liners live in all of us and there are new fans arriving every day. As we are now aware of all the characters and the character arcs, the Family Man dialogues are so apt for each character that will tickle your funny bone.

Over its 10 season run, the huge sitcom gave us more than just a haircut. All the characters Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Chandler Muriel Bing, and Pheobe had unique traits and eccentricities that made us relate to it. As we still secretly wish that the popular sitcom should have never ended, the latest meme will remind you of the characters unique problems with Family Man dialogues.

Take a look at the hilarious memes below:

Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2 was released last month after a prolonged wait. All the actors in the series including Samantha Akkineni were hailed for their amazing performances. Now fans are already waiting for the season 3 announcement.

It is worth pointing out that the final scene of the thriller web series teased what the third season could possibly have in store for fans. It has been now confirmed that the upcoming season will be set during the coronavirus pandemic. Manoj Bajpayee has also provided an estimated timeline about just how long fans might have to wait.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Bajpayee said there is no writers room in place currently, as a lockdown is in effect. He said, “Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working… I’m very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay because the story is with them, that is ready.”

He further said, “If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready.”

