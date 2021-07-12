Advertisement

There are just a few television shows which have managed to build a loyal following in a quick time and Anupamaa is one of them. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in leading roles, the show is enjoying unprecedented success in the TRP charts. Being part of such a successful show brings extra pressure of maintaining the numbers, and here’s what Sudhanshu thinks about it.

As Anupamaa doesn’t fit in a regular daily soap category, there was a big risk involved. The same was the feeling of Sudhanshu Pandey, but he only kept his focus on giving his best shot. He always wanted to be part of a fresh concept and with his current show, he has now found a gold mine.

He said, “I knew this is going to be a huge risk but I had confidence that how can you go wrong with a subject like that and in spite of all that, I would have never thought in terms of numbers so I would never. I will just do my job and make sure that whatever I do as an actor will be absolute with 100% honesty and I think as long as that is there, the audience will be connected to you and they can see it in your eyes and connect with the emotions you are portraying, so that is what works for me,” reports Indiaforums.

Sudhanshu Pandey further shared, “Numbers have never been in my scheme of things at all because that is not what I look at and that’s not what I thought, that is not something I have in my mind, to begin with when I said yes to this role. In spite of knowing the fact that I will be the male lead of the show and there will be pressure and there are numbers that will come into play and this is a show which is not a run-of-a-mill show, it is very different.”

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, there were reports stating all isn’t good between Anupamaa stars, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. However, those reports turned out to be false later.

