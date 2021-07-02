Well, don’t we all deserve to pamper ourselves after constant hard work and success? We surely do, and there can be nothing better than gifting yourself something that you always wanted. Well, Rupali Ganguly has taken that step and got herself an expensive gift. As we all know, her show Anupamaa has been constantly on top of the TRP charts ever since it first aired on TV, and the diva deserves a gift after so much hard work, doesn’t she?

Rupali and her husband Ashwin K Verma have bought a brand new Mahindra Thar, and we can see the joy on their faces in the picture the actress posted on her Instagram. Keep scrolling further to check out the picture and get all the details.

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself and her husband Ashwin posing happily in front of their new red Mahindra Thar. The actress captioned their image as, “The Tall and the Short of it! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian! #ProudIndian #instadaily #rupaliganguly #mahindrathar #swadesi #jeep #thar #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal” Check out the image below:

Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous as ever, even in her simple attire. She wore an orange and white striped kurta along with her dupatta and leaned on her husband, who stood behind her. The actress held the keys to her new car, and her face was beaming with joy.

Well, congratulations, Rupali, on this new buy. We are sure that now we would spot her in her new car from now on.

Talking about Anupamaa, certain reports stated a cold war between the lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. But, later, their co-star Madalsa Sharma rubbished the rumours of any such negativity on the sets.

In fact, Sudhanshu himself reacted to these rumours and said, “These are such silly things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work.”

Well, we would only say that fans love Anupamaa and the chemistry between its lead pair Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. We hope they continue to entertain us in the same way that they have been doing till now.

