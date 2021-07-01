Rupali Ganguly began winning our hearts with her performances in shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The leading lady is not doing the same playing the titular character in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. But did you know she was part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii?

She was though not a main character, she shared a strong bond with the show’s main lead – Sakshi Tanwar’s Parvati and Kiran Karmarkar’s Om Agarwal. Do you want to know more about her role and see her interaction with actors on the show? Well, scroll down.

Rupali Ganguly played Parvati and Om’s daughter Gayatri in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Though our memory is a little rusted about details about her character – can you blame us, the show ended in 2008 – we came across an old promo of the show that gives you an insight into her character and the relationship she shared with Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar.

In this promo, we see Sakshi Tanwar’s Parvati and Rupali Ganguly’s Gayatri in the hospital, where the latter is accusing her ‘mother’ of being a liar. It is during this conversation that a bomb revelation is made – she is the protagonist’s daughter. While she is left stunned on hearing this news and receiving a slap from one of her aunts for bad-mouthing Parvati, the scene was filled with loads of emotions. Take a look at the old promo video of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii here:

Interestingly, while Rupali Ganguly impresses all with the TRP-topping show Anupamaa, reports claim the role was initially offered to Sakshi Tanwar, but because of the web series and Bollywood projects coming her way, she rejected it.

