Even though many actors have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans continue to pour them love. One such lucky actor is Nidhi Bhanushali who played the character of Sonu in the show. A few hours ago, she shared one video featuring her underwater and it’s grabbing all the attention on Instagram.

Nidhi is more of a nature girl and her posts clearly suggest that she prefers beaches, mountains over parties. A few weeks back, the actress had shared a video in a bikini and it had taken the internet by storm. Now, the latest underwater video is expected to do the same magic, in which she’s seen meditating and enjoying being underwater.

Have a look at the video:

Many fans seem jealous as many of them commented that Nidhi Bhanushali is living real life. One user wrote, “Bhai life toh ye jee rhi h bas.” Another one was impressed with her skills to control the movements of the body. He wrote, “How is she able to blink underwater I can’t even keep my eyes open.”

Nidhi Bhanushali had joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 after Jheel Mehta vacant the role of Sonu. Nidhi played Sonu successfully from 2012 to 2019.

Meanwhile, in of our recent articles, we shared an old funny incident where Kush Shah aka Goli tried making fun of Nidhi. Kush said the gang didn’t think someone as bad-looking as Nidhi could be the new Sonu.

“Mujhe koi iss baat ka jawaab de ki aisi shakal waala Mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai. Matlab how? You have no right to say such things to me with that face. You can’t tell me anything, okay? Agar tatti jaisi shakal bhi ho meri, fir bhi isse behtar hai,” Nidhi had reverted like a boss.

