Advertisement

Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek’s camaraderie is as stellar off-cameras as it is in front of them. The duo shares an amazing bond, and we have got to see it once more as the two comedians met after a long time in the city. The pair take fun digs at one another – as you fans know – and they did the same here as well.

In this recently shared video, we see Sudesh and Krushna meet up to enjoy some pizza. While relaxing at a ‘café’, the former complained that the Entertainment actor never invites his over, but it takes a twist before the video is over. Check out their bromance in the video below.

Advertisement

The video starts with Krushna Abhishek saying that the duo is meeting after a long time as, during the lockdown, Sudesh Lehri was in Amritsar. Sudesh is then heard saying that he never expected Krushna to take out time to meet him and treat him to pizza and more at a city café. While the duo is having fun there, Lehri asks the Bol Bachchan star when he’s inviting him over to his place, to which the actor says, you’re always welcomed.

Continuing to pull his leg further, Sudesh Lehri says, “Yeh sirf bahane hote hai. Iska matlab yehi hai ki bahar hi khilao, pilao – khatam karo. Ghar pe nahi leke jana” As he continues to crib that he never calls him over and lets him meet Kashmira Shah, the actress makes an entry showing that their friendship is much deeper and stronger than what we see.

The video then sees Kashmira Shah taking Sudesh Lehri from the ‘café’ to her house, which happens to be the same place. Sudesh then gives a tour of the couple’s place and indulges in some more fun with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star. Take a look at the video here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘Spin’ Starring Abhay Deol Gets A Release Date On Disney Plus Hotstar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube