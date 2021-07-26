Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the limelight lately but the reasons haven’t been all positive. Recently, Munmun Dutta had to clarify about herself still being a part of the show. Asit Kumarr Modi had to release a statement via his production house too. Now, Dilip Joshi is clarifying the rumours of his rifts with co-stars Raj Anadkat and Shailesh Lodha. Read on for more details!

For the unversed, a few days back reports suggested that Raj Anadkat and Dilip had an altercation on set. It was after the 24-year-old actor arrived late on the sets and the veteran star schooled him for the same. On the other hand, reports suggested that Joshi and Shailesh Lodha do not speak to each other.

Reacting to it all, Dilip Joshi told Times Of India, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”

Dilip Joshi continued, “I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

During the conversation, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor even revealed being offered other projects.

Dilip Joshi revealed, “I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want.”

