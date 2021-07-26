Advertisement

A lot has been happening around Munmun Dutta off-late. The actress stirred controversy after she used a casteist slur in one of her recent YouTube videos. This led to hurting religious sentiments and FIRs were filed in different parts of the country. Amidst it all, reports were also rife that the actress has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She’s finally setting the records straight. Read on for details.

It was just recently that Asit Kumarr Modi’s production house, Neela Film Television Pvt Ltd clarified that Munmun is still a part of the show. They termed all the rumours ‘baseless and incorrect.’ The actress is now herself opening up and revealing why she has away from the screens as Babita Iyer.

Advertisement

Munmun Dutta told Times Of India, “Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot.”

Just not that, Munmun Dutta also declared that she’ll be the one to inform fans if she ever quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She added, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.”

Munmun has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since its inception. So we’re sure a controversy cannot affect her presence in the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TMKOC updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Is Being Compared To Justin Bieber & Shakira & Netizens Are Having A Field Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube