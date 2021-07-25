Advertisement

It’s that time of the year when Bigg Boss fans can’t keep calm. The pre-buzz, as always, is sky-high. This season will be too ‘masaledaar’ with both commoners and celebrities entering the house. To add to the masala, Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT period which will last for a period of initial 6 weeks. Amidst all the probable celebrity contestants, it seems Arjun Bijlani has finally given his nod!

It was Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda who almost confirmed being a part of Bigg Boss 15. Apart from that, names like Divyanka Tripathi, Divya Agarwal, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani have been surfacing online. Arjun, who was on the probable list too, has finally signed the deal.

Arjun Bijlani is currently being seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. There also have been rumours that the Naagin actor has won the show. Amidst it all, fans were wondering if they will see their favourite on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 or not?

A source close to Times Of India reveals, “Arjun Bijlani is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with Bigg Boss 15 too.”

Although Arjun seems to be a really simple and silent guy, fans are definitely witnessing a fun side of him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He often cracks jokes and leaves everyone in splits. It will be interesting to how he will deal with fights inside the house.

