Hiba Nawab is a popular name in the television industry and her role as ‘Elaichi’ in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has gained her tremendous fame post her stint in the show. Back in 2016, when Nawab was a part of Meri Saasu Maa opposite Pearl V Puri, her growing intimacy with the actor was the talk of the town and Aanchal Khurana happened to spill the beans on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hiba made headlines for as long as she was a part of the show. Sometimes for her unprofessional behaviour and sometimes for her growing closeness with co-star Pearl.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Aanchal Khurana spoke about the growing intimacy between Hiba Nawab and Pearl V Puri on the sets of ‘Meri Saasu Maa’ and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with Nawab.

According to the publication, Hiba Nawab lashed out at Aanchal Khurana and started abusing her after barging into her room.

A source close to the publication revealed, “An unexpected scenario broke out when Hiba reacted wildly to the news that broke out. She got into Aanchal’s room and took the latter by shock when she started hurling abuses at her, using words beyond explanation. Aanchal asked Hiba to control her tongue for quite a long time during the argument. However, at the end she just could not take more, and gave it back to Hiba.”

It was the two producers Rahul Tewary and Saba Mumtaz who came in between the two actresses and stopped them from fighting. Later, the producers asked the Jijaji Chhat Per Hain actress and Pearl V Puri to maintain decency on the sets.

What are your thoughts on Hiba Nawab hurling abuses at Aanchal Khurana for disclosing her growing closeness with Pearl V Puri? Tell us in the comments below.

