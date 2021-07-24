Advertisement

It is very well known that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors get paid in huge sums. The highest-earning member has been Dilip Joshi but Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta and others mint in whopping amounts too! It seems Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha is an altogether different league as fans have spotted him wear a hoodie worth 61,000. Read on for details.

The recent Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah track revolves around Bagha. The character has consumed Purush Mandal’s special drink and has been intoxicated. Things have totally become out of control as he can stand erect now. He’s also doing the most unusual things like singing and dancing.

But what most fans cannot keep their eyes off is the hoodie that Tanmay Vekaria is wearing during the episode. It is a Balenciaga original that costs a whopping $830, which is 61,000 in INR. It’s the purchase most A-listers in the industry can afford to make. Bagha seems to be getting really well paid by Jethalal, haha!

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah, Tanmay Vekaria plays Bagha, Natu Kaka’s (Ghanshyam Nayak) nephew and an employee at Gada Electronics. Because of his catchphrase ‘Jaise jiski soch’ and his weirdly funny posture, Tanmay has fetched unprecedented fame. But did you know before landing this role – with great difficulty – he ran his family expenses on a mere salary of 4000?

As reported by Naidunia, there was a time in Tanmay, aka Bagha’s life, when he used to feed himself and his family members with only a job paying Rs. 4000.

Tanmay Vekaria has clearly come a long way, isn’t it?

