Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Shubhangi Atre Reveals Smart Way To Avoid Casting Couch: “Will Not Go Until I…”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is an iconic show. It has garnered massive appreciation and praise over the years. And along with that, its leading cast has garnered unprecedented fame too. Shubhangi Atre is no different who enjoys a massive fan base and is often flooded with offers from directors. But the actress is smart enough to avoid any ill happening or casting couch experience. Read on for details.

It often happens that actors are called for ‘business meetings’ that too at home or a coffee shop. Things usually go upside down in such circumstances. Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma had opened up about her awful experience during a script reading session.

But Shubhangi Atre is often cautious and makes sure she doesn’t give any scope for any incident as such. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress told SpotboyE, “Nowadays, you can shoot yourself on the mobile and send the tape for an audition. So landing up and experiencing wrong vibes personally is rare. Moreover, girls have a sixth sense that tells them if the person calling is serious about work or not.”

Shubhangi Atre continued, “I am careful to meet only in someone’s office. If somebody still says that I should meet him outside over coffee or dinner, I will not go until I really know the person well.”

As most know, Shubhangi plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She replaced Shilpa Shinde in the iconic role around 5 years back.

Are there times when the actress feel saturated playing the same character? “Haan, toh kabhi kabhi yahan par bhi hota hai. Sometimes I do feel that way. But let me tell you that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a cult show and Angoori Bhabi’s character is written in such a manner that it has no monotony. I have new get-ups, sometimes there’s a horror track. Plus, I have been able to manoeuvre my way ahead – say, with a music video which is happening soon or a short film,” Shubhangi Atre answered.

