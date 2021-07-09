Shubhangi Atre To Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain As She Receives Bigg Boss 15 Offer?

Actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain” says she has been approached for Bigg Boss 15, but she will not quit the long-running show.

“I have been approached for the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss‘ and no doubt would love to share the screen with (show host) Salman (Khan) sir. But I understand my responsibility towards my show. I won’t upset my audience quitting the show to participate and get lock in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house,” Shubhangi tells IANS.

Shubhangi Atre says she is questioned about her participation in the show every year, which in turn prompted her to follow the show.

“I started following ‘Bigg Boss’ after fans pinged me asking about my participation. Although I don’t know how it feels as a contestant, I do enjoy watching it in free time. I’m a soft-hearted soul and the unnecessary fights inside the house are not my kind,” Shubhangi Atre says.

