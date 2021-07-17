Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a game-changer for Indian television as it broke the system dominated by daily soaps. For its actors too, the show has been life-changing, especially for veterans like Dilip Joshi. Dilip is now synonymous with the show’s Jethalal and we can’t imagine anyone playing the character. But what if we say that four different actors were approached to play the role before Dilip? well, it’s not us but some recent reports are stating it.

As per some reports, Jethalal was offered to not one or two but four different actors. The list includes- Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Yogesh Tripathi and Ali Asgar. No doubt, each of these actors has the potential to play any given character, but we know a completely different story. And believe us, we have strong proof!

There have been some interesting casting stories about Taarak Mehta… on the internet, with some being confirmed by the actors themselves. But what we mentioned above, about the actors approached to play Jethalal, is totally a false story. When the show was in the mind of creator Asit Kumarr Modi, he had only Dilip Joshi in his eyesight. He always wanted him to play a lead character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi was offered two options to play- Jethalal and Champaklal (Jethalal’s father), by Modi. At that time, no one was finalized in the casting. Dilip opted for Jethalal as he thought he won’t suit Champaklal’s part.

In a talk with Sight And Insight YouTube channel, Dilip Joshi narrated the entire story of his casting. He said that since 1998, he and Modi were good friends and have worked in 2-3 shows together. For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too, he got an immediate call from Modi.

