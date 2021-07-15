Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors never fail in entertaining us no matter what. Be it an on-screen laugh riot or stealing the show on Instagram, every actor is better than the other. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some creative and unique Instagram usernames of the TMKOC actors. Dilip Joshi leads the way with his hilarious name!

Staring with Dilip, the veteran actor has ‘maakasamdilipjoshi’ as his username. No doubt, it’s the most hilarious and unique one as he swears on his mother about being the real Dilip Joshi.

This username has an interesting story behind it. While speaking on Sight And Insight YouTube channel, Dilip had shared that he was trying several usernames but everything was showing as ‘taken’ on Instagram. Also, as there were lots of fake accounts on his name, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor decided to go with ‘maakasamdilipjoshi’.

Second on the list is Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi. As we see in the show, Ambika is always smiling and cheerful in her real life too. And what’s better than Instagram to flaunt your quality? Ambika has the username ‘hasmukhi’ which means cheerful.

The third on the list is the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, and it’s none other than Nidhi Bhanushali. She uses a username ‘_ninosaur’. If we go by some definitions available on the internet, ninosaurs were the most bada*s and awesome dinosaurs to live on earth.

And last but not the least, Munmun Dutta and most of our readers would be aware of her username. She uses ‘mmoonstar’ as her username and we totally agree with her choice. She’s no less than a bright star!

