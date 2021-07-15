With the elimination of Ashish Kulkarni from Indian Idol 12, the singing reality show is now edging towards its last leg, with only six contestants remaining. Now the big question is, who among Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, Shanmukha Priya and Pawandeep Rajan will make it to the Top 3 and finally take home the trophy.

In a recent conversation, Danish opened up about who he sees in the Top 3 position of the reality-cum-controversial singing show. So who do you think his picks are? Well, scroll down to know his choices.

In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Indian Idol 12’s Mohd Danish was asked who he see making it to the finale as the Top 3. His answer – though a little diplomatic – to it was that he finds every singer still in the show is “extremely talented and worthy” to make it to the top. He also mentioned that if it were up to him, “he would make everyone with the show”. He added that it is a big deal to come so far in this reality show, and thus everyone who is still in the running is already a winner.

Mohd Danish also spoke about the love angle being shown between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in Indian Idol 12. Talking about the relationship between the contestants, the rising singer said they “live like a family and there is a great bond among everyone”. He also stated that he does not feel anything is fake between Pawandeep and Arunita but added that he does not find any romantic angle between the two.

Do you think there is something brewing between the two? Or is it still another stunt pulled off by the makers to get the audiences glued to the show and increase its TRP? Also, let us know in the comments which contestants you feel should make it to the Top 3 of Indian Idol 12.

