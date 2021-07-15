Indian Idol 12 is nearing its finale. The top 6 contestants currently include Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Pawandeep Rajan amongst others. Viewers have been more than excited to see who will win the ultimate title. On the other hand, Ashish Kulkarni fans are still mourning his elimination and have called it unfair! The singer denied the allegations yesterday. Read on for the latest update now!

It was just yesterday, Ashish finally broke his silence and denied that his elimination was unfair. Apart from that, even judge Manoj Muntashir said that he saw the eliminated contestant in Top 3 and was sad about the decision. Many blamed Shanmukhapriya and said it was the biased decision towards her that got him evicted.

But looks like the story was something else altogether. Not Shanmukhapriya, but Nihal Tauro is actually to be blamed for Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination from Indian Idol 12.

A source close to Times Of India revealed, “Nihal’s performance in Indian Idol 12 has been extraordinary which has translated into votes and has been getting maximum number of votes and it is real reason for Ashish Kulkarni slipping down in his popularity.”

Meanwhile, Ashish Kulkarni yesterday finally spoke about his controversial elimination. He said, I don’t think the decision is unfair. It is completely the audience and judges’ decision and I totally respect it. I just want to say that we all contestants have come on the show to celebrate music in Indian Idol 12. I would like to be a part of the show till the time the audience feels I should be part of it. I understand ‘Logon ko naarazgi ke peeche bhi unka pyaar ki chupa hua hai’… My only aim was to go on the stage and celebrate music and to give tribute to the music directors whose songs I am singing. I feel nothing can be bigger than music, not even the competition.”

