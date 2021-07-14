The issue of fake social media profiles masquerading as public figures is acute. The sheer amount of celebrities are facing the problem and often these celebrities call them out on their official handle. Now another addition to the list of celebs is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta.

Babita Iyer aka Munmun took to social media on Tuesday and informed her fans that she is not on the professional networking website LinkedIn. She also warned her fans and followers that they might be interacting with her imposters. Scroll down to know more.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram and wrote, The actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I do not have any LinkedIn profile. I repeat.. I am not on LinkedIn.” The actress in another post added, “If you are interacting with anyone in my name on LinkedIn you are 100% talking to an imposter.”

Meanwhile, Raj Anandkat, who plays the role of Tapu in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been linked to the actress after the former left a comment on one of her posts. The actress had shared a post wherein she was seen transforming from a stylish diva to a traditional queen. While everyone loved her both looks that oozed oomph and so did Raj Anadkat.

Raj dropped some lovable emoticons in the comment section but eagle-eyed netizens soon noticed the comment and began speculating that the two are dating. One user wrote, “@raj_anadkat waah bhai aunty pata lee,” while another user commented, “naa khoon kharaba na shor sharaba aunty patane ka faida hai.”

Previously, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress opened up about the unfair treatment TV stars have to face. TV stars like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma had talked about the same.

