Bigg Boss 15, or as it will be called this season – Bigg Boss OTT, follows a format like none of its earlier fourteen seasons. As the new name suggests, the controversial reality show will stream its first six weeks on OTT before making a gradual shift to television. The latest ex-contestant sharing her views on this new format is Arshi Khan.

Arshi was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and appeared as a challenger in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 14. The model-actress recently got candid about the new format the show will follow and the reason why the makers were opting for it. Read all she said below.

Speaking about the new format Bigg Boss 15 will be following, Arshi Khan told Spotboye, “I read about the new format and found it really interesting. But if it would have aired during lockdown, awam ko bahut maza aata (People would have loved it). As now with the unlocking, people are set to get back to work so comparatively, they will get less time. Still, for the ardent fans, they will take out the time for the show somehow. My brother and father, who are a great follower of the show, are already excited.”

Talking about Bigg Boss and the people who participate in it not living up to the promises they made before entering, Ms Khan reasoned that that might be why the makers have opted for the new format. Arshi Khan said, “I understand the need for the makers to do so because people enter the house with lots of promises and desires. But once they enter, they act so boring. Remember the last season, how the makers invited us to spice it up.”

Arshi Khan continued, “Contestants have to understand and value the platform. Many people are dying to get in the show. They approach me about how to enter- it’s just not the public who keeps messaging and asking on social media but also the celebrities. It’s really annoying to see once people enter the show, they act as if Bigg Boss needs them like they are doing upkar (favour) entering the show.”

As per previous reports, Bigg Boss 15 will stream on Voot and introduce a ‘janta’ factor. This new format will give the audience the powers of “Bigg Boss OTT” by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants’ stay, tasks and exit from the show.

What are your thoughts on the new Bigg Boss 15 format and Arshi Khan’s reasoning behind it?

