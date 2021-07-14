Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will always be somewhere remembered for Disha Vakani. The actress left the show back in 2017 for a maternity break. Fans went haywire when she did not return for a long period of time. Her comeback is yet awaited and even producer Asit Kumarr Modi is unsure about it. But do you know the actress is quite opposite to Dayaben in real life? Read on for details.

Everyone knows that Disha is really shy in real life. It also came across as a startling revelation to many when pictures of her from a B-Grade movie went viral. She’s been a part of quite a few projects and is even rumoured to be seen in Bigg Boss 15 next.

Back in 2014, Disha Vakani did an interview with First India News Rajasthan. Talking about her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character Dayaben, she said, “Dayaben kisise bhi mix ho jati hai. Mai itni jaldi se mix nai ho jati, thoda time lagta hai. Jaldi se bharosa nahi karti. (She mixes with everyone easily but I can’t do that in real life. I don’t trust people easily.”

Disha Vakani also explaining the difference between her and Dayaben added, “Wo bohot acha khana banati hai, mai bas bana leti hu.”

The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also opened up on meeting Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan during shoot. Disha mentioned that she feels proud every single time she works with such big names from the industry.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast recently shifted its base back to Mumbai as COVID restrictions witnessed ease in Mumbai. Earlier, the base had been shifted to Silvassa and the cast was shooting in a bio bubble.

