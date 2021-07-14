Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes have been creating a hell lot of noise ever since their first-ever union. They got together for Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and fans loved their chemistry. There were also rumours that the couple dated for a brief period but parted ways shortly after. But all the history seems to be affecting their current friendship and Season 3 of the celebrated show. Read on for details!

As most know, Shaheer plays the role of Dev and Erica plays Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Their on-screen chemistry speaks volumes for the show. But reportedly, Fernandes is behaving pricey and giving a tough time to the team on sets.

A report published by Filmibeat claims that Erica Fernandes wants perfection in everything, and is apparently too demanding on sets. She even reportedly gave the media a tough time during Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 interviews.

Things have turned a little complicated as Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. Given their past history, Erica Fernandes was initially not even ready to work with Shaheer but eventually agreed.

Previously, Erica has broken her silence and denied the dating rumours with Shaheer. She claimed that their on-screen chemistry is the reason why people feel they were dating in real life too.

“Shaheer and I were good friends. We shared great chemistry because of our off-screen rapport,” Erica Fernandes had said.

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 also brought back Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Dev’s mother Ishwari in the show.

