Trust Shah Rukh Khan to have the wittiest reply at any given moment, and that has very much conferred him with not just the title King Of Bollywood, but also with the King of wit. One such instance happened back in time when he was on the hot seat at the most controversial chat show Koffee With Karan, and thrown to all this mix was the favourite child of controversy Rakhi Sawant. You can imagine the fireworks already, can’t you?

So, out of all things famous around Karan Johar, the most famous is his fiery Rapid Fire round on Koffee With Karan. But not to forget, the person sitting across this time wasn’t an easy bait; it was Shah Rukh. And Karan bringing all his wit, asked what would the actor do if Rakhi Sawant accused him of forcibly kissing her. What happened next is a laugh riot, and we cannot stop ourselves from breaking into a laugh after all these years too. Read on to know what King Khan said.

One would expect an actor to laugh the question off that had such a controversial hypothetical situation. But this was Shah Rukh Khan who had the funniest reply, as he stuck to the world forcibly and gave a hilariously reply. To the question, he answered, “I would accept it because you will have to really force me to make me kiss her.” The answer created waves back then and headlines were full with his reaction all over.

This wasn’t it, Shah Rukh Khan had more pearls in his kitty and decided to throw them all at once. When Karan Johar, in the same episode, asked him what if he wakes up as Karan one day. Shah Rukh this time had his link-up rumour with Johar to play around as he said, “You know Karan, the chances of me waking up in the morning and turning into you are less but waking up with you are more. At least that’s what everyone says.”

Well well well, King of wit for a reason!

