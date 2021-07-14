Advertisement

After a successful season last year, Colors is all set to return with Bigg Boss 15. There’s going to be a whole lot of masala and tadka this time, as the makers are readying a mixture of commoners and celebrities. The show is also set to go digital for the first-ever time. But will Salman Khan refrain from being a part of the OTT scenario? We also hear that Divya Agarwal is the latest entrant. Read on for all the details!

It was just last month that the makers confirmed the OTT launch too. It will reportedly let the viewers enjoy the ‘Janta’ factor where they can handpick a contestant’s task, stay and exit from the house. This period will only witness commoners and will be aired on Voot Select.

Advertisement

But the latest reports state that Salman Khan will not be hosting this 6-weeks Bigg Boss OTT period. It will rather be some other host who will be roped in to do the same! Basically, it seems, after Sidharth Shukla hosting the show last year, the makers are now open to the idea of welcoming another anchor!

Apart from that, rumours are rife that Splitsvilla beauty Divya Agarwal will be participating in the show this season. We have previously seen her entering the show as a special guest during Bigg Boss 11 when ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma was a part of the show.

Divya Agarwal has previously been a winner of MTV Ace Of Space and a runner up in Splitsvilla. So, she surely knows the drill to reality shows!

Her boyfriend Varun Sood has also been rumoured to be a part of the show. He will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.

Must Read: Ram Kapoor’s New Sports Car ‘Porsche 911’ Costs 1.8 Crores & Is A Beautiful Beast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube