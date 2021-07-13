Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and has been ruling the TRP charts for more than a decade now. All the cast members Daya Bhabhi, Jethalal, Babita Ji, Atmaram Bhide and others have become household names.

Even during difficult times like the coronavirus pandemic, TMKOC continued to spread positivity and laughter. Recently, the cast and crew of the hit sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020. Now we have stumbled upon some of the rare pictures of the cast.

The below picture shows the younger versions of the cast before even becoming the household names. Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Jethalal’s ‘param mitra’ is unrecognizable in the picture. Dilip Joshi in the black and white pic seen flaunting his beard which is quite different from his on-screen avatar.

Champaklal Jayantilal Gada aka Amit Bhatt was shown bald on the show. He is fondly called Champak chacha by the Gokuldham society members. However, in the below picture he is seen in full hair and sporting a spectacle. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also unrecognizable in the picture.

Shyam Pathak aka the very loved Popatlal from TMKOC looks quite young as sports Red coloured jacket. Tanmay Vekaria aka Bhaga is seen sporting a blue coloured shirt in the picture.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal once in a viral video shared his struggle before landing on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Isme aisa nahi hai ki aapka ek koi jo bhi role hai hit ho gaya toh iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki aage zindagi bhar aapko kaam milta rahega. Jaise Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mujhe mila, uske pehle 1-1.5 saal tak mere paas koi kaam nahi tha (It is not like if one of roles is a hit, you will keep getting offered work for the rest of your life. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I did not have

any work for 1-1.5 years).”

