It’s no brainer that Bollywood and television celebrities love our beloved Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Time and again, celebrities have come out in support of Modi to spread the word for a lot of social causes including COVID-19. Today, we bring you a throwback when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha praised the PM. Read to know more.

Shailesh enjoys a huge fan following post his stint in the show and portrays the character of Taarak Mehta.

For those of you who don’t know, Shailesh Lodha is a poet before he’s an actor. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking bold decisions, Lodha was in awe of the politician at Khaasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2019.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor dedicated few lines to PM by quoting, “Sach Hai, Iraade Hamaare Vidhwansak Nahi Hai Aur Akaaran Yudh Ke Hum Prashansak Nahi Hai…Ahinsak Ke Pujari Hai Hum Lekin Sun Le Duniya Ahinsak Hai Hum, Napunsak Nahi Hai.”

Its English translation states, “It’s a truth, we (the people of India) don’t possess motives of a destroyer and we don’t favour war, we believe in non-violence but that doesn’t mean we are impotent.”

Watch the full video of Shailesh Lodha here:

That’s such a wholesome speech to watch.

Meanwhile, the rumours of Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi’s strained relationship with each other was doing the rounds on social media earlier this year in March. But both the actors haven’t spoken anything regarding the same and have maintained their silence on the topic.

Dilip plays the character of Jethalal on the show and enjoys a massive fan following because of the same.

What are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha’s poetry on PM Narendra Modi? Tell us in the comments below.

