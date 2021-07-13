Advertisement

One of the most loved tv shows, Pavitra Rishta is all set to make a comeback to our screens soon. Originally starring Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput as the leading pair Archana and Manav Deshmukh, SSR was replaced by Hiten Tejwani in 2011 when he migrated towards films. Pavitra Rishta 2 will see Ankita reprising her role while Shaheer Sheikh will play the male lead.

The show’s maker, Ekta Kapoor, on Monday tweeted her excitement over the release of the second season of the show. Scroll below to know what she wrote.

Advertisement

Sharing a boomerang video of Ankita Lokhande holding the slate of Pavitra Rishta 2, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “It’s never too late… to love!!! Finally a year of planning later… we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post.

Ankita Lokhande retweeted Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2 announcement post by writing, “Forever grateful ma’am #PavitraRishta2#PavitraRishta” along with a heart emoji.

It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@anky1912 we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins! pic.twitter.com/DCUaNRF2Iz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2021

While the cast and crew are elated to present the audience with the latest instalment of the show, fans aren’t happy and have bombarded #BoycottPavitraRishta2 on Twitter. They shared their disappointment over the makers replacing late Sushant Singh Rajput with Shaheer Sheikh by drawing cross marks on the picture featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Trends As Netizens Say Their Only Manav Is Sushant Singh Rajput; Call Ankita Lokhande ‘Nautankita’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube