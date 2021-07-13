Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 ended on a high note. The show charted unprecedented TRPs. Thanks to contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and others who gave ‘masaledaar’ content. But Paras Chhabra has opened up on how the COVID factor spoiled the party after the show ended. Read on for all the details.

It was really unlikely for one to witness Bigg Boss 13 happening amid the COVID scare. The team still managed to make it happen with institutional quarantine and other precautionary measures. It was the first-ever time the show witnessed a digital premiere that even involved the media virtually!

Surely, the Salman Khan hosted show gave a lot of fame to all its contestants. Bigg Boss is widely known to revamp careers and it has truly happened with Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik amongst other former contestants. As for Paras Chhabra and Season 13 contestants, they could have been crorepati but…

Paras Chhabra in a conversation with Times Of India shared, “Professionally, all the contestants suffered a loss as right after the show ended last year. Covid-19 had spread a lot. Had it not happened, we would have got many opportunities. Sab crorepati ho gaye hote! Thankfully, music videos are helping.”

Amid the pandemic, everyone is facing a lot of weight issues. Like most of us, Paras has gained a few kilos too.

“It has been 15 months now since the pandemic to thoda mota ho gaya hoon ghar baithe (I have become a bit fat while sitting at home). I have started gymming now and hope I can shape up soon,” Paras Chhabra revealed.

We don’t know about others but Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz surely only witnessed the highs after Bigg Boss 13. Do you agree?

