Priyank Sharma recently grabbed all eyeballs when he addressed the rumours of his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla. It was believed that the two had broken up from the time they stopped posting their lovey-dovey pictures on social media, but it looks like nothing like that has happened, and they are going strong. Well, now the actor is back in making headlines, and the reason is his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her current boyfriend, Varun Sood.

Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that Priyank has revealed that he is still on good terms with Divya and Varun and has sorted everything out. Keep reading further to know what all he has to say about his bond with his ex-girlfriend.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Priyank Sharma revealed that he talks to Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood every once in a while. He added that he might have ‘unintentionally’ hurt them and respects their feelings. “Meri dono se baat hoti hai (I speak to Divya and Varun both). People should know that everything is great. Everything is sorted. We have handled it maturely. I believe that past (it is in the past), they must have also had their reasons, I respected that always.”

Priyank Sharma, while talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, further said, “Theek hai, I respect ki kabhi unintentionally ho gaya hoga (Okay, I respect that I might have hurt them unintentionally) because it was unintentional. Nothing was purposely done. Kabhi kabhi lag sakta hai kisiko bhi bura kisi bhi cheez ka. Aisa main bolunga nahi ki main bhi perfect raha honga (People can feel bad about things sometimes and I am not saying that I have always been perfect),” he said.

“But I believe that with time, they have also realised that we are not those kind of people also. And I remember talking to both of them. Unfortunately, recently, Divya’s father also passed away. It was very unfortunate. I ended up texting her, we spoke on a very good note. I ended up speaking to Varun also. Everything is good, dono taraf se (from both sides),” he added.

Well, we are glad that these exes are on good terms and all is well between them. What do you think about their bond? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

