CID is one of the iconic shows in Indian television history. From ACP Pradyuman to Daya, each and every character has made it to our hearts and still rules it despite being out of run since 2018. Today, we’ll be talking about the show’s one lesser know fact which deserves a special mention.

We all know that CID is the longest-running Indian TV show (as per years’ count). The show witnessed a run of 20 years between 1998 to 2018. During this period, the show completed 1,547 episodes. Amid this spectacular run, the team attempted a feat in which it became successful. It was the year 2004 when the show achieved a record of shooting a single longest take in television history.

In November 2004, the team of CID shot the longest single shot for 111 minutes without a cut. Reportedly, it entered the books of Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records. This episode was titled ‘The inheritance’. It was shot in Lonavla during October that year. It was telecasted on November 7, 2004.

Now, that’s something a unique addition to the celebrated list of records!

Starring Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty in key roles, CID was helmed by BP Singh.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, we revealed an interesting story behind ACP Pradyuman’s iconic “Kuch toh gadbad hai daya” dialogue. While sharing with Hindustan Times, Shivaji Satam revealed that it was during a discussion on a scene with the show’s creator BP Singh when the catchphrase stuck him.

“One day I was talking to him (BP Singh), discussing something about the scene and he kept on (staring). I asked, ‘What happened?’ (He said) ‘Jis tarah se tu explain kar raha tha. Abhi jo tu aise haath kar ke bata raha tha. Yehi mujhe chahiye, karega tu ye? Isko tu ACP ke character mein laa sakta hai kya?” he shared.

