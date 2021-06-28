Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants returned back to Mumbai last week. The shoot of the Rohit Shetty hosted show wrapped up and everyone from Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari to Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya were spotted at the airport. Varun Sood was welcomed by girlfriend Divya Agarwal with a kiss. But is the actor in trouble over flouting COVID-19 rules? Read on for details.

It is quite obvious that everyone flying from abroad has to go through an institutional quarantine. But with the relaxations and the mandatory tests in place, a lot of rules have been easier to follow. As for Varun, he is not supposed to step outside his house for a while.

Varun Sood was spotted riding his bike yesterday. The video went viral in no time and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant received backlash over the same. But the actor now clarifies his outing and said he went to fetch some necessary medicines.

Varun Sood told TOI, “I went to buy some medicines for myself. My ankle was hurting badly l, so I got medicine. A lot of people think that I am stepping outside for gymming. But the gym is just a floor below my flat. I am in my building. The medical shop is right outside my building and I just went out to get medicines.”

On the other hand, BMC officials let out a statement that read, “Although he has been exempted from institutional quarantine he is not supposed to step out of his house.”

Will there be legal trouble for the Varun over flouting COVID-19 rules? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Varun Sood has been happy to be back home. He has been witnessed enjoying some guitar sessions and spending quality time with girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere in July.

