Shahab Ali gained fame as the antagonist Sajid in Raj and DK’s The Family Man. But did you know, prior to the show hitting the OTT platform, the actor was in a terrible financial situation.

In a recent conversation, TFM actor said his condition was do bad that he had to vacate his place in Mumbai and move back to Delhi. Read on to know all the actor had to say about this difficult time.

During a recent conversation with News 18, Shahab Ali opened up about his financial situations. He said, “Before the release of The Family Man, I was in a very difficult situation. All work had stopped and I vacated my flat in Mumbai and came back home. Even now, I am still here. Season 2 (of The Family Man) has arrived now and hopefully, things will change.”

Shahab Ali continued, “I come from a very humble background. Financially, it has always been tough for me. It is still the same. Everything depends on the upcoming work. This needs to translate into more work. If that happens, everything is going to be great.”

The Family Man actor continued, “Both the musical shows gave me some stability. I was able to support my family and pursue my dream. I wanted to come to Mumbai but knew that I couldn’t afford to be there. Coming from Delhi to Mumbai was a really big step for me. I could shift because of the stability these musicals gave me. The Family Man has also given me some hope.”

