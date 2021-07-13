Advertisement

Earlier, Maniesh Paul announced his podcast’s shift to the studio from virtual interactions, now the actor cum host has shared an insight into his episode with comedian Bharti Singh, presenting a heartfelt conversation.

The teaser of ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’s upcoming episode unfolds the heartwarming story behind Bharti Singh’s life as she opens up about her past and present.

Sharing the teaser, Maniesh Paul said, “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me. To know her story watch my podcast with her out on this friday… subscribe to my youtube channel(link in bio) #mp #themanieshpaulpodcast #newepisode #truestory #real #struggle #life #godiskind”.

Unravelling the various aspects of the pandemic and lockdown, Maniesh Paul has offered five episodes presenting conversations with a doctor, social activist, hypnotherapist, influencer amongst others, attempting to spread awareness and information on the different avenues of Covid-19.

As the podcast shifts to a studio now, Maniesh Paul welcomed his first guest Bharti Singh to engage in an emotional chat depicting her untold story.

A multi-faceted artist, Maniesh is termed as the entertainment extraordinaire, having conquered the different mediums of entertainment, starting his journey from a VJ, RJ, actor, host and being touted as the ‘Sultan of the Stage’ today.

