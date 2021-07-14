Advertisement

Rahul KL and Athiya Shetty’s dating rumours surface online time and again. The actress is reportedly accompanying the cricketer in England for the series and if the reports are to be believed, the two are engaged. No, we ain’t kidding. Scroll down to know the details of the story below.

Before leaving for England Rahul got Athiya listed as his partner. Whoa, that’s huge!

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team.”

The couple has been refraining from sharing pictures together on their social media handles but the source confirmed that they were spotted together and said, “Together in England in the team bubble for the match”.

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the Test series in England and it’ll be interesting to see if Athiya Shetty will be in the bubble with the rest of the team.

And although KL Rahul hasn’t shared any picture with Athiya Shetty, he is surely bonding with her brother Ahan Shetty and shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram a few days ago with a caption that read, “Happy vibes”.

What are your thoughts on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty making it official? Tell us in the comments below.

