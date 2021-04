Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heartwarming birthday message for her rumoured beau KL Rahul on Sunday.

Advertisement

She says she is grateful to have the cricketer in her life.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty posted a string of pictures with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions as they pose for mirror selfies.

Check out the post shared by Athiya Shetty below:

Athiya captioned it: “Grateful for you, happy birthday.”

The actress’s father and actor Suniel Shetty commented : “Truly” along with a black heart emoji.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have constantly shown love on social media. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship.

KL Rahul is currently busy with the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). He is the captain of the team Punjab Kings.

Shetty was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Must Read: Prachi Desai Reveals Facing Casting Couch For A ‘Big’ Film: “Very Direct Propositions Were Made…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube