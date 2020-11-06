Actress Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, shared a birthday note on social media.

The actor shared a greyscale photograph of his daughter’s 28th on Twitter, and lovingly referred to her by her nickname Tia. “TIA …. Where my life begins and loves never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you,” he wrote.

Suniel’s friends wished the actress on her birthday. “Happy birthday my dear,” wrote Sanjay Kapoor, while Sonu Sood wrote: “Happy birthday Athiya… Have a super year ahead.”

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was then seen in “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

Last month, she walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week. She also opened up about work-from-home wardrobe looks, adding that she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without make-up.

“I work-from-home wardrobe is pajamas at the bottom because on a zoom call you can’t really see what your entire outfit looks like. So it’s usually like sweatpants or something very comfortable at the bottom and a cute top or something usually cotton and easy and breezy. I love the fact that now you don’t have to be forced to look in a certain way or be very correct in the way you look. You can be yourself and have fun with that,” she said, adding that she has not used make-up since lockdown.

Previously, Suniel Shetty, who has made a mark in Hindi films as an action hero, has said that he did his own stunts in films because he wanted to prove himself.

“I never dreamt I would end up doing dangerous stunts in films. I did it because even after the success of my first film, a particular critic who was very powerful at that time called me ‘wooden material’ and he said that I should go back to my family’s restaurant business. So, I took it up as a challenge. I told myself I needed to do something where I could be different. I still remember that in my first film, I did a fire stunt where I was sitting on a bike near a swimming pool. I was really scared because it was unsafe but I did it because I had to prove myself, said Shetty, while interacting with the media at the launch of a fire safety products brand on Friday in Mumbai.

