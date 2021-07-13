Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's Rani, Vikrant Massey's Rishu Or Harshvardhan Rane's Neel - Vote For Your Favourite Character!

Advertisement

Haseen Dillruba released last week & met with a polarising set of reviews. One thing unanimously praised was the performances by the lead actors. Taapsee Pannu’s Rani, Vikrant Massey’s Rishu & Harshvardhan Rane’s Neel did leave a mark despite a debatable stretched narrative.

Continuing to count the #BestOfOTT, today, let’s deep dive into the performances of the lead actors of Haseen Dillruba & let you choose your favourite of the three.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani:

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu is now at the level where she can actually take the risks of opting for good roles in mediocre projects. She’s as good as someone can get for a character like Rani. With every passing project, one thing Taapsee guarantees in her every film is ‘good acting’. She just can’t go wrong with a premise such as Haseen Dillruba.

Vikrant Massey as Rishu:

The same goes for Vikrant Massey, who has reliably been good in all of his films (except Dolly, Kitty…) delivers a decent performance yet again. He gets the best character arc of all, and he gives not a single reason why he doesn’t deserve that. Despite being ladened with a thick beard, he retains the expressive bits of his face especially using his devouring eyes.

Harshvardhan Rane as Neel

Harshvardhan Rane gets the weakest character of three. He is one of those actors we believe could do wonders if he gets placed in a good film. This isn’t that movie for him. He still owns his presence on the screen, no matter with whom he’s sharing it. Despite getting a half-baked character, Harshvardhan tries to hold the viewer’s attention through his charismatic presence.

Which is your favourite character of #HaseenDillruba? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and participate in the poll to decide.

Polls Vote For Your Favourite Character Taapsee Pannu as Rani

Vikrant Massey as Rishu

Harshvardhan Rane as Neel View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Cocktail: Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Initially Thought Imtiaz Ali Was Casting Her For Diana Penty’s Role!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube