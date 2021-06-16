Shaheer Sheikh who has a whooping 4million followers on Instagram went live to show something that he was enjoying. Well, it was the snow that made him feel on cloud nine.

Advertisement

The handsome hunk is on the trending list on Youtube for his music video Baarish Ban Jaana alongside the gorgeous Hina Khan. Shaheer is known to spread his charm wherever he goes and this time it was amidst the snow.

Advertisement

The actor along with his team was stuck due to a landslide in Ladakh in the middle of heavy snowfall, but Shaheer’s excitement was clearly visible in this video as the star was seen having a gala time surrounded by snow sheets. During the live he had mentioned that the reason he went out on a freezing cold day was to make sure his fans witness the beauty that he was being able to experience.

More than that the actor lip-synced on the song of Yeh Hasiyan Vadiyan, Ye Khula Aasmaan with a teammate of his singing in the background! This side of the talented actor was indeed a treat to watch for all the fans out there. Surely, seeing the notification of the actor being live made skip a beat for million fans out there.

Let us tell you, a piece of news was also going around that Shaheer will be again seen in a music video for which he is shooting in Ladakh.

Must Read: Ramayan Star Chandrashekhar Passes Away At 97, Funeral To Be Held Later Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube