On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, there was a new development on Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show is being revived as a tribute to SSR and Ankita Lokhande will be reviving her character as Archana. As for Manav, many have been wondering who would replace the late actor, but it seems the makers have narrowed down on Shaheer Sheikh. Read on for details!

Shaheer is currently making a lot of noise. The actor will be returning to the TV screens with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Erica Fernandes. Apart from that, he recently starred in a music video alongside Hina Khan and already moved to Siliguri after the wrap. Sure he has a choc-o-bloc schedule and it seems there’s another project that has been added to the list!

As per recent reports by Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh has been roped in to play the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. A source close to the development reveals, “Shaheer Sheikh has come on board Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to portray the iconic character of Manav. Ankita will be back to play Archana again after 7 long years. The other cast members will be locked soon.”

It was a month after Sushant Singh Rajput passing away last year that Ankita Lokhande was spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s residence. Mutual friend Mahesh Shetty was a part of the meeting too. Rumours have been rife ever since that the producer-actor duo have been working on reviving Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to SSR.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will reportedly premiere on the OTT platforms. We wish we could have seen Sushant as Manav but we’re sure Shaheer Sheikh won’t disappoint us.

