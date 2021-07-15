Mahira Khan made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Raees and got critically acclaimed for her performance in the film. The beauty managed to impress Indian audiences with her outstanding portrayal. Back in 2018, a troll tried to mess with the actress but guess what, she gave it right back in his face like a queen. Scroll below to know the details.

Now, for those of you who don’t know, back in 2017, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted smoking with Mahira in New York and this didn’t go well with the netizens.

A troll tried to shame her for the same and Mahira Khan gave a kick-as* reply to him. The Raees actress took to her Twitter to reply to Mohammed Hafeez’s retirement post and wrote, “Mubarak on a great innings and thank You!! I’m so glad I got to watch you play live. Love to you and the family.”

Reacting to Mahira Khan’s tweet, the troll replied, “Lgta hai koi khaas kaam nahin mil rha jab say ranveer kapoor waali pictures out hueen (Looks like you are not getting any work since your pictures with Ranveer Kapoor were leaked online).”

Replying to the troll, Mahira Khan wrote, “Ranbir*”. Ouch, that must have hurt. Haha!

Mahira gave a savage reply to the troll and fans were quick to applaud her. Way to go, woman!

Meanwhile, the Raees actress and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures went viral on social media in 2017 and the two were spotted smoking together in a hotel in New York. The beauty received flak from netizens for smoking and wearing a backless dress and this turned into a huge controversy.

Talking about the controversy later, Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful God-gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

