Can you guess who is the water baby of Bollywood? Without a doubt, it’s Disha Patani. From the television world, it’s our beloved Nidhi Bhanushali who loves flaunting her love for water by posting swimming and underwater videos. In the latest video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu is stealing all the thunder in a swimsuit.

A few hours back, Nidhi shared a video in which she is seen enjoying a swimming day in Rajsamand lake in Rajasthan. Reportedly, it’s the second-largest man-made lake in Asia. As per the video, Nidhi enjoys a relishing time in the water and even a cute puppy joins her for a swim.

Nidhi Bhanushali is seen wearing a printed swimsuit with dreadlocks in her hair. She looks like an absolute mermaid beauty in it!

Check out Nidhi Bhanushali’s video here:

The video had one funny comment from a user, who wrote, “Sonu beta masti nahi”. It reminded us of Jethalal’s “Goli beta masti nahi’.

This isn’t the first Nidhi Bhanushali is creating a storm on social media. A few days back, she had shared a video featuring herself in a bikini. It created a rage on Instagram and everyone was surprised with Sonu’s hot avatar.

In one of the pictures, Nidhi slips into a blueprinted bikini. Her hair can be seen in dreadlocks too as she goes into the water and enjoys a swimming session. “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle,” read her caption. In another post, Nidhi wore a cover-up over her bikini but the picture still witnesses her in a revealing pose. She lays amidst the trees with her dog and enjoys the view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

