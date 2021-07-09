Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali left the show back in 2019. The actress was pursuing her BA degree and wanted to focus on her studies. Despite being away from the television screens for a while now, the beauty makes a lot of noise time and again. This time her bikini pictures are viral all over.

Those who follow Nidhi would know that she loves nature. Time and again, she’s spending time amid the greenery and sharing glimpses on her social media. From surfing in a bikini to her underwater videos, she’s truly living her life the best possible way.

While pictures have been posted for a while now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have caught their attention over it all now. There’s are a lot of videos and pictures that have made fans feel “Sonu toh badal gayi re.”

In one of the pictures, Nidhi Bhanushali slips into a blueprinted bikini. Her hair can be seen in dreadlocks too as she goes into the water and enjoys a swimming session. “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle,” read her caption.

In another post, Nidhi wore a cover-up over her bikini but the picture still witnesses her in a revealing pose. She lays amidst the trees with her dog and enjoys the view.

All the pictures and video of Nidhi Bhanushali has attracted comments from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans.

A user commented, “Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte”

Another wrote, “Aur Bhai Kya soch rakha hai sanyasi banna hai Kya pls vapas aa jao tmkoc me aur ha bhavya ko bhi lete Ana“

“Areh sonu yeh dekha diya shubha subha,” wrote another.

A TMKOC fan commented, “Sonu tu badal gyii ree”

Isn’t Nidhi Bhanushali truly living her life? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

