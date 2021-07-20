Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala, who plays the role of Mrs Sodhi, has been missing for some time from the show due to her health issues. Now the actress is finally returning to the show.

Advertisement

Roshan Babhi aka Jennifer has been missing from the sets of TMKOC for nearly 3 months. There were several rumours claiming that the actress is pregnant and she has quit the show. However, the actress had refuted the rumours and assured that she will return to the show soon.

Advertisement

Now Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala has opened up returning to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltahchashmah. She revealed she is happy to be back and her health is fine now. The actress also gushed about meeting her besties on the sets of the sitcom.

Talking to ETimes, Jennifer Mistry said, “It was good meeting everyone. The actors on the sets warmly welcomed me back because I was meeting them after more than three and a half months. They all kept asking me questions if I was doing well, and about the pain in my leg. When I am around we have a lot of fun and we do a lot of masti so when they all saw me they were like now we will have fun. I felt really good being again on set, meeting everyone. Especially with my three best buddies from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide and Sonali Joshi aka Madhvi and Ambika Rajankar aka Komal. We had so much to talk about and we chatted a lot. Ballu ji aka Balwinder, who plays my on-screen husband even though he was very happy to see me back. It was fun.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress spoke about Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s reaction of her returning to the show. She said, “It was great meeting Dilip sir also, he was not aware that I was away for three-and-a-half months from the show and when he came to know about it, he was surprised. We usually have lunch together. Yesterday, Mandar, Dilip sir and I had lunch together as Sonalika had already had her food. Usually, Amit Bhatt, Tanmay Vakeria and others also join for lunch, but not everyone was shooting. We three had lunch together. I was in touch with others on and off, but with sir, I had no contact except for his birthday. I talk with his wife. I usually talk with all animated gestures and in a dramatic manner so he enjoys listening to my stories. We spoke about their outdoor shoots and all. So while chatting he asked me what all I did in my break and I told him that I enjoyed my time and watched a lot of tvs. I told him that I watched television so much that I haven’t watched it in the last 15 years. I had nothing much to do. I felt very different and good. I enjoyed it a lot.”

When she was asked whether she will enter the show amidst any special celebration or any special episode, Jennifer Mistry said, “There is no special track, I am going to be a part of a normal ongoing story. I don’t even know when it is going to be on-air. I don’t know the details and yesterday was my first day on the sets. When I went back on the sets for the first few minutes it was not sinking in that I was on Taarak sets because I was away for so long.”

Must Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Doesn’t Turn Up For Shoot Amid Raj Kundra Arrest; This Actress To Fill In!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube