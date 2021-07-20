Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who will be making a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2, is seen as one of the judges on the ongoing reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, the viewers will not be able to see her in the upcoming episode. Scroll down to know more.

The last time Shilpa Shetty took a break from the shoot of the show was when her family was tested positive for coronavirus. At that time, Malaika Arora filled in for her and was seen as a special judge on Super Dancer. Now Shilpa has not turned up for the shoot of the show today.

As per SpotboyE, a source close to the production revealed, “We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Filmcity and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three.”

The source also said, “I don’t know the reason behind but we have been informed because of some personal emergency. She will not be able to shoot for today’s episode.”

The latest development comes after entrepreneur-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police. He was allegedly arrested case relating to the ‘creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps’. It is also alleged that he was the key conspirator among the 11 arrested.

As per the Indian Express report, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale earlier today said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

The report further stated that the racket busted, by the crime branch, lured women into acting in p*rnographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.

