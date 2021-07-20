Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his talk show, Pinch. And guess who’s coming to the show as his first guest? It’s none other than superstar Salman Khan who also happens to be his elder brother. The Radhe actor is answering trolls in a savage manner and you’ve got to watch the trailer of the episode below.

Arbaaz read out the trolls loudly and Salman answered them one by one and you just can’t miss his replies.

Arbaaz Khan reads out a troll comment who accused Salman Khan of looting his money through his movie tickets and demands him to return the same. Replying to the troll, Salman says, “Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts).”

Another troll says that Salman Khan does ‘Dikhawe wali acting’ and replying to this, the Bharat actor said, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage).” Adding to this, Salman also said that an actor can’t hide his true personality for a lifetime.

Talking about the negative comments and trolls, Khan said that people think that you can get away with this but it takes seconds for the cyber crime cell to track such offenders.

Salman Khan further reiterated that not commenting on something has also become an issue and said, “Uss no comment ke upar mudda bana lete hai ki isne baat kiya, isne baat kiya, he does not want to (People make a hoopla out of that ‘no comment’ and say that he does not want to speak even though others are willing to talk about it).”

Watch the trailer here:

This is going to be one fun conversation!

What are your views on Salman Khan giving savage replies to the trolls? Tell us in the comments below.

